ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 6.2%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.55. 31,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,672,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 99.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 291,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

