Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,488,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 3,010,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.2 days.

Champion Iron Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIAFF remained flat at $3.36 on Monday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,172. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

