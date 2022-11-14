Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 103,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO opened at $42.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

