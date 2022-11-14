Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1,677.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 89,413 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

