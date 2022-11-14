Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 97.3% in the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 131.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 52.0% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 2.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:PGR opened at $126.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

