Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,335 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Stock Up 4.2 %

Zoetis stock opened at $148.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

