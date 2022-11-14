Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 25,141 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 90,021.6% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

