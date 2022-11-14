Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,368 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,701,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.