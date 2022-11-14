Cerity Partners LLC Buys 7,902 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $166.77 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $185.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

