Cerity Partners LLC Buys 21,705 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

A opened at $148.31 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.