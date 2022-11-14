Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 5,676 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

