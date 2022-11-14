Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 54,769 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,769 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $70.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

