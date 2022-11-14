Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 70.19. Cembra Money Bank has a one year low of 70.00 and a one year high of 70.00.

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

