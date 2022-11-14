CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,761 shares during the period. CECO Environmental accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO Environmental Trading Up 2.2 %

CECE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. 9,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,754. The company has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.