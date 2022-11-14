Casper Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.57 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Casper has a market cap of $300.36 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00586506 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.00 or 0.30550144 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,287,650,613 coins and its circulating supply is 10,504,837,265 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,286,101,716 with 10,503,395,786 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02766778 USD and is down -16.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $15,862,637.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.