Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CADNF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

CADNF remained flat at $6.55 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

