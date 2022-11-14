Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $7.18 on Monday, hitting $244.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,986. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

