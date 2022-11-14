Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $240,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

