Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,770 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 202,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.4 %

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.64 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

