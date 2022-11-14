Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $0.99 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
About Capital & Counties Properties PLC
