Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $0.99 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

