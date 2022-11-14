Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capgemini from €227.00 ($227.00) to €219.00 ($219.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($235.00) to €217.00 ($217.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Shares of CGEMY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,724. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

