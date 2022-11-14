Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOEV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of GOEV opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Canoo has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

In other news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,176.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,773 shares of company stock valued at $428,281 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Canoo by 441.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Canoo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

