CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Down 44.1% in October

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CannLabs Stock Performance
Shares of CANL stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,697. CannLabs has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
CannLabs Company Profile
