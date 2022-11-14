CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Down 44.1% in October

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CannLabs Stock Performance

Shares of CANL stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,697. CannLabs has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

CannLabs Company Profile

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

