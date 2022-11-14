CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the October 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.58.
About CanAlaska Uranium
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.