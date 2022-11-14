CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the October 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.58.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

