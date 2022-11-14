Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:CWB traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.38. 195,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,240. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.37.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

