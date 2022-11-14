Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 3.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 264,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,429,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,093,000 after buying an additional 178,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 162,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.87. 250,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,842. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

