Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,935 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,325,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.95. 62,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

