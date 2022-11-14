Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,496 shares.The stock last traded at $18.22 and had previously closed at $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

