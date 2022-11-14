Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,962. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

