California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,985 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.72% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $110,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 195.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.