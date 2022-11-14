California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 124,421 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124,421 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of PayPal worth $155,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

