California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 116,784 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116,784 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $121,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

