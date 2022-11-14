California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.51% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $119,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $150.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

