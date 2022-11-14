California Public Employees Retirement System Has $164.78 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $164,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $250.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.50 and its 200-day moving average is $290.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.