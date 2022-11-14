Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in October

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXBMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 60,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,178. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Read More

