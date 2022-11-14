CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

