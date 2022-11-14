CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $33.92.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.