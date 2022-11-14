BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in October

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,033,200 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the October 15th total of 745,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $24.80. 193,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BYD has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Get BYD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYDDF shares. DZ Bank raised shares of BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.