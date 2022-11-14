Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $4.57 on Monday, reaching $155.62. 34,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

