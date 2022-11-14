Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.50% of Strategic Education worth $78,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,761. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

