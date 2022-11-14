Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 723,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,813,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.66% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6 %

WTW traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $244.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.43. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

