Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,479 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

