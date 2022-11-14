Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,100,475 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,475 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,416. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

