Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 128,725 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,725 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $62,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.51. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.