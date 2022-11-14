Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Invests $24.97 Million in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Cable One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cable One by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cable One by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cable One by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $4,613,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

NYSE CABO traded down $19.13 on Monday, reaching $705.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,869.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $873.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,132.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

