Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $56.59 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,577 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $56,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.30. 87,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

