Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $216.39 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.63% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $216,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,315 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.36.

AJG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $194.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

