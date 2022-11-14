Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $90,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $109.97.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

