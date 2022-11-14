Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. Premier comprises approximately 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.86% of Premier worth $120,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Premier Price Performance

PINC traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $32.12. 4,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Premier



Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

