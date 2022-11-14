Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 547,683 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,683 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $184,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after acquiring an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. 91,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,892. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

