Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 129,211 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,211 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $70,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.14. 10,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

